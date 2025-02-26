Tax Reform Hearing: Reps Panel Abruptly Stop Mele Kyari’s Presentation, Walk Him Out

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance halted the presentation of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, during a public hearing on the tax reform bills.

Naija News learnt that before the commencement of the public hearing, the Committee Chairman, James Faleke, said proposals should be submitted to the committee before representatives of any organisation proceed to address the audience.

At the public hearing on Wednesday, Faleke invited NNPC to deliver its presentation, and Kyari stepped forward, ascended the podium, and began to address the gathering.

However, Kyari’s address was cut short when Faleke interrupted, asking if he had submitted his proposal to the committee.

Kyari responded, clarifying that amendments had been made to his memorandum and assuring the committee that the updated document would be submitted later.

He attempted to continue his presentation, but Faleke rejected his explanation and was unexpectedly shown the door.

Falake said the NNPC boss can make his presentation on Thursday or Friday when his proposal is ready, leaving no room for negotiation.

With his presentation abruptly halted, Kyari stepped down from the podium and exited the venue.

The four bills—the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Tax Administration Bill, the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill, and the Nigeria Revenue Service Bill — have scaled the second reading at the Senate and House of Representatives.

The Senate held a public hearing on the bills on Monday and Tuesday, while the green chamber began its public hearing on Wednesday and will run until Friday.