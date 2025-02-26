‘Resign And Leave’ – Jonathan Reveals Why INEC Can’t Produce Accurate Vote Count

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has raised concerns over ghost voters in Nigeria’s electoral process, asserting that the country is not getting accurate vote counts during elections.

Speaking at the YIAGA Africa Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa, held in Abuja, Jonathan stressed that Nigeria’s electoral system would continue to suffer a credibility crisis unless people of integrity are appointed to lead the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He urged electoral officials to resign rather than succumb to pressure to manipulate election results, stating, “We must have credible people. Political leaders who are so domineering will pressurise you to do what is wrong; you should be able to resign and leave.”

Nigeria’s Electoral System Flawed

Jonathan noted that until only real human beings cast votes and their votes truly count, Nigeria’s electoral process would remain compromised.

“In Nigeria, you can’t get an accurate count of votes because I believe that we have too many ghost voters. If our systems of electing leaders are not fine-tuned to the level that the voter card will work, then what will be so great about democracy?” he queried.

He further criticized the regionalization of Nigeria’s electoral process, arguing that it negatively impacts free and fair elections.

According to him, religious and ethnic interests have infiltrated the system, making elections more about identity politics than competence.

2023 Elections and INEC’s Shortcomings

Reflecting on the 2023 general elections, Jonathan pointed out the logistical challenges, delayed voting, violence, and technical failures that marred the process, despite the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Results Viewing Portal.

He also referenced electoral crises in Sierra Leone and Senegal, where allegations of voter intimidation, ethnic tensions, and controversial results led to political instability.

However, he commended Ghana, Liberia, and Senegal for conducting largely peaceful and credible elections.

Comparing Nigeria’s Electoral Process with Other African Nations

Jonathan observed that countries like Liberia, Senegal, and Ghana, where less electoral technology was deployed, had higher voter turnouts, transparent elections, and smoother transitions of power.

He noted that in Liberia, former President George Weah conceded defeat to opposition candidate Joseph Boakai, setting a positive precedent for democratic transitions in the region.

He said: “It is instructive that in countries where more technology was deployed, like Nigeria and Sierra Leone, the electoral process threw up more agitations, legal battles, and political tensions.”

He stressed that technology alone cannot guarantee credible elections without the political will to do the right thing.

Democracy and Military Coups in West Africa

Jonathan also addressed recent coups in West Africa, acknowledging setbacks in democratic governance but maintaining that elections remain the primary means of transferring power in the region.

He said: “Although some nations have regressed to military rule, West Africa has largely transitioned from the dark days of pervasive military rule to a region where elections are the primary means of transferring power.”

He noted that the rejection of military regimes within ECOWAS signals progress in democratic consolidation.