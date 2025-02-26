Full List Of Where To Purchase Dangote Fuel At ₦860/per Litre

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery has further reduced the ex-depot price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol, by ₦65 per litre, sparking widespread reactions across the country.

This move, part of a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas, aims to ensure Nigerians access to fuel at a more affordable price, challenging the existing dominance of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) in fuel distribution.

Consumer Test Sparks Controversy

A recent viral video posted by @valorreviews on TikTok added fuel to the debate over fuel quality and efficiency.

In the clip, a man conducted an informal experiment using two small tiger generators, popularly known as “I better pass my neighbour” in Nigeria, to compare the performance of fuel from MRS (Dangote-refined petrol) and NNPC stations.

He then tested both fuels in identical new generators, noting that the NNPCL-sourced fuel lasted 17 minutes, while the Dangote fuel ran for 33 minutes.

Naija News reports that the video quickly gained traction, with many Nigerians sharing similar experiences, questioning fuel efficiency across different suppliers and commending Dangote’s entry into the market for disrupting the NNPC’s monopoly.

However, NNPCL dismissed the claims, insisting that some of its Lagos filling stations also source petrol from Dangote Refinery.

New Petrol Prices At Partner Stations

With the latest price reduction, Dangote petrol will now be sold at the following rates at its partner retail outlets:

MRS Holdings Stations:

₦860 per litre in Lagos

₦870 per litre in the South-West

₦880 per litre in the North

₦890 per litre in the South-South and South-East

AP (Ardova Petroleum) & Heyden Stations:

₦865 per litre in Lagos

₦875 per litre in the South-West

₦885 per litre in the North

₦895 per litre in the South-South and South-East