Court Clears Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy In Mohbad’s Death Case

A Magistrate Court in Sabo, Yaba, Lagos, on Tuesday, discharged Abdulazeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, of any involvement in the death of Aloba Oladimeji Ilerioluwa, also known as Mohbad.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubenje, who presided over the case, implemented the legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) in Lagos, stating that Naira Marley had no case to answer regarding Mohbad’s passing.

Alongside Naira Marley, the court also cleared music promoter Samson Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry, as well as Owodunni Ibrahim (Primeboy) and Mohbad’s former manager, Opere Babatunde.

However, the DPP stated that it would proceed with the prosecution of the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad, Feyisayo Ogedengbe, and one of his friends, Ayobami Sadiq.

They are facing charges of reckless and negligent acts under Section 251 (e) of the Criminal Law, Ch C.17, Vol.3, Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Their case will continue at the Magistrate Court.