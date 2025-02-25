How Card Reader Rejected Me, My Wife And Mother During 2015 Election – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has shared his experience from the 2015 general elections, revealing how card reader rejected him, his wife and mother at the poll.

Naija News recalls that Jonathan lost the 2015 election to his successor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

It is worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the time was under the supervision of its former chairman, Prof. Attahiru Jega.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja during the YIAGA Africa Reflection Conference on Democratic Elections in West Africa, Jonathan noted that the card reader issue nearly led to significant unrest in Nigeria.

Jonathan emphasized that the actions of the electoral management body and the police largely determine the integrity of elections.

The conference, themed ‘Strengthening Democratic Processes in West Africa: Lessons from the 2024 Elections and Prospects for Future Elections,’ received support from the European Commission, ECOWAS, and GIZ.

The former President said: “Strengthen Electoral Institutions: Independent and impartial electoral commissions as well as non-partisan security operatives, are the cornerstone of credible elections. We must invest in building the capacity of these institutions and safeguarding their independence from political interference.

“I always hold the view that the success or failure of any election lies in the hand of two critical agencies which are the the electoral management body and the police.

“It goes without saying that the stability of a democracy is strongly tied to the way its elections are conducted and policed. If elections are not properly managed by security personnel who, must be fair and just, the credibility of the electoral process and, by extension, the legitimacy of governance, could be undermined.”

Card Reader Almost Set Nigeria Ablaze

Jonathan, however, commended the increasing role of youth in the electoral process, describing their participation as one of the most crucial developments in recent electoral reforms.

Narrating further his experience with card reader, Jonathan said, “When Jega was there, he introduced the card reader, but during the election, the card reader rejected me and almost set the country ablaze. Because the card reader rejected me, rejected my wife, rejected my mother.”

He emphasized that, despite the obstacles faced, the significance of technological advancements in elections throughout West Africa is paramount.

He pointed out the notable advancements in electoral processes in nations such as Liberia, Senegal, and Ghana, observing that these enhancements have encouraged increased democratic engagement.

He said, “It must be stated that high voter turnout in Liberia, Senegal, and Ghana, as well as the official transition of power in these countries, demonstrated public enthusiasm for democratic participation and consolidation.

“And I must commend the elections in Senegal. To me, it was one of the best elections I have observed in Africa and a few outside Africa.”

In his keynote address, former INEC chairman, Jega recognized the worries surrounding democratic regression in the region, yet emphasized that the populace continues to yearn for accountable and representative governance.

“In spite of the worrisome evidence of backsliding of democratic progress in the West African region, there remains a substantial appetite among citizens for representative and accountable democratic government,” Jega said.

He noted the need for citizens, civil society organizations, and democratic political actors to mobilize effectively for credible and sustainable democratic development.

He said, “Electing good representatives in governance and holding them to account would make government more responsible and responsive to the needs and aspirations of citizens for societal progress and socio-economic development.”

While acknowledging that much work has to be done, Jega also pointed out advancements in the development of independent election management bodies (EMBs) throughout West Africa.

The Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said that the conference was a platform for key stakeholders to reflect on the challenges and progress of electoral reforms in the West African region and the need for sustained efforts towards credible and transparent elections.

He said that the discussions were to provide a comprehensive analysis of the 2024 elections, shedding light on key challenges and opportunities for improvement.