Afenifere Appoints Oba Oladipo Olaitan As Acting Leader

The Pan-Yoruba Socio-Political Group, Afenifere, has appointed Oba Oladipo Olaitan as its new leader in an acting capacity, following the passing of Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Naija News gathered that the decision was contained in a communiqué issued after Afenifere’s monthly general meeting held at Isanya Ogbo, Ogun State, the country home of the late leader.

The meeting was attended by delegates from the six South-West states, Kogi, Kwara, and the Itsekiri of Delta State.

According to the communiqué, Oba Olaitan will function in an acting capacity until after Adebanjo’s final burial, at which point he will formally assume leadership.

The communiqué was signed by Afenifere’s Secretary-General, Chief Sola Ebiseni, and its National Publicity Secretary, Justice Faloye.

Afenifere Endorses Oba Oladipo Olaitan

The group approved Oba Olaitan’s appointment based on the recommendation of the National Caucus.

The communiqué stated, “The meeting considered the recommendations of the National Caucus and approved the appointment of Oba Oladipo Olaitan as the new Leader of Afenifere.”

The new leader brings vast political and legal experience, having been called to the Nigerian Bar in 1971.

Served as Political Adviser to former Lagos Governor Lateef Jakande and was a member of the Lagos State Executive Council (1979-1983).

Served as an elected Member of the House of Representatives (1999-2003), where he was the Leader of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the House.

Been a dedicated member of Afenifere for over 45 years, holding roles such as National Financial Secretary under Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Deputy Leader under Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

Oba Olaitan Pledges Commitment To Afenifere’s Ideals

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olaitan reaffirmed his commitment to Afenifere’s core principles, particularly in advocating for restructuring and true federalism.

“I am committed to the ideals of Afenifere as a socio-political organization and an unrelenting advocate of restructuring and true federalism. I will work to ensure the unity of the organization,” he stated.

Afenifere Decries Rising Insecurity

The group also condemned the worsening security situation in the country, calling for urgent government intervention.

They particularly raised alarm over the kidnapping of Prince Eniola Ojajuni, whose ordeal has been widely circulated on social media.

The statement reads, “The meeting called on the governments of Ondo and Kogi States, around which common boundaries the kidnapping was reported to have taken place, and the relevant security agencies to act without further delay and ensure the rescue and safety of the young man.”

Afenifere acknowledged and celebrated the contributions of its late leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, describing him as a nation-builder whose impact resonated beyond Nigeria.

It added, “We commiserate with his children and immediate family and applaud them for their tireless engagement with the large number of sympathizers who visit the Lekki, Lagos, and Isanya-Ogbo, Ogun State residences to pay their respects.”

Among the prominent figures present at the meeting were Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Senator Gbenga Kaka, former deputy governor of Ogun State, Pekun Awobona, Tola Mobolurin, Tokunbo Ajasin, Bayo Adenekan, Leke Mabinuori, Olayemi Olajuyinu, Olu Pessu and Olusegun Olawoyin.