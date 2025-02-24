Breaking: Lucky Aiyedatiwa Sworn In As Governor Of Ondo State

Lucky Aiyedatiwa is set to serve a four-year term as the democratically elected Governor of Ondo State following his official inauguration.

Aiyedatiwa was sworn in on Monday, 24th February 2025, following his victory at the polls in which he contested as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The swearing-in ceremony took place on Monday at the Ondo State Sports Complex in Akure, the state capital.

Naija News reports Aiyedatiwa took his oath of office just after his running mate, Olayide Adelami around 12:59 pm.

Recall Aiyedatiwa, who was the Deputy Governor of the State, first assumed the governorship position, following the demise of his principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, who died in office.

Details later…