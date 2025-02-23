24-Year-Old Thai Woman Arrested At Lagos Airport For Smuggling Illicit Drugs

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have apprehended a Thai national, Pattaphi Wimonnat, at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into Nigeria.

The 24-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, February 20, after NDLEA officials intercepted her luggage containing 43 parcels of Canadian Loud, a potent synthetic strain of cannabis, weighing a total of 46.60 kilograms.

NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday, revealing that Wimonnat’s attempt was foiled after officers uncovered the illegal consignment hidden in her boxes.

“The suspect who confessed to being a hired drug trafficker was arrested on Thursday 20th February 2025 during the inward clearance of passengers on Qatar Airways flight from Thailand via Doha, Qatar at the arrival hall, terminal 2 of the Lagos airport. She said the drug cartel, which recruited her, promised to pay her $3,000 upon successful delivery of the illicit drug consignment in Nigeria,” the statement partly read.

Babafemi also disclosed that NDLEA operatives thwarted another smuggling attempt the following day, Friday, February 21.

A drug trafficking syndicate had tried to transport 68 parcels of Ghanaian Loud, weighing 42.2kg, to London, UK, by concealing them within the walls of crated cartons at the airport’s export shed.

“Three suspects: a freight agent and two dispatch riders were initially arrested in connection with the seizure before the mastermind of the shipment, Samuel Bitris, was swiftly traced to his Exodus Estate, Ajah, Lagos home where he was arrested,” Babafemi stated.