‘I Did Not Make Any Negative Remarks About Mr President’ – Governor Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Saturday commended President Bola Tinubu for supporting the rule of law in the conduct of the local government election in the state.

Naija News reports that Adeleke stated this while speaking with newsmen in his hometown, Ede.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governor, however, denied making any negative comments against the president.

He said, “I did not at any point utter any negative remarks about Mr President.

“All the news articles suggesting that I made negative remarks against the president is fake.

“I have been very supportive and collaborative with the federal government.

“In my two broadcasts, I did not in any way attack the president.

“I urge the public and stakeholders to ignore the fake news, as I did not attack President Tinubu in any way before and during ongoing local government election.”

The governor, who described the election process as seamless, commended the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) for a job well done.

Also, the secretary to the state government, Teslim Igbalaye commended the electorate for coming out en masse to cast their votes.

Igbalaye, who spoke to newsmen in Osogbo, also commended OSSIEC for conducting a peaceful election.

“I want to commend the electorate for coming out en masse to cast their votes.

“The election has been peaceful, and I know that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will emerge victorious,” he said.