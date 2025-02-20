Osun Crisis Caused By Rejected Politicians Under Oyetola – Alimi

Osun State Commissioner for Information, Kolapo Alimi, has said the crisis witnessed in the state on Monday was caused by politicians trying to force themselves into positions of authority.

Naija News reports that Alimi alleged that the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gbeyoga Oyetola, wanted to use his close relationship with President Bola Tinubu to destroy the state.

In an interview with News Central, the Commissioner for Information added that the election that brought in the sacked local government chairmen was conducted unconstitutionally.

His words: “What is going on in Osun State today is an act of impunity orchestrated by politicians that have been rejected by the people of Osun under the leadership of Gboyega Oyetola, the current Minister of Blue and Marine Economy. They are making attempts to enforce a judgment that is non-existent.

“We don’t know how somebody will just wake up and try as fast as possible to foment trouble in the name of the fact that you want to enforce a judgment. We have pushed the judgment to the whole world to see whether there is a judgment to be enforced or so or not.

“But they said they have a godfather in Abuja. They said Gboyega Oyetola is a nephew to the President and they will leverage on that one to come through the back door.

“Even though they knew the election they conducted was unconstitutional, they conducted the election, they gave two months’ notice when the law prescribed a 360-day notice. Despite that fact, they wanted to just come in by all means. And that is exactly what led to the issue we are witnessing now.”