House Of Reps Summon INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu

The House of Representatives has directed its Committee on Electoral Matters to summon the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

Naija News reports that Yakubu was summoned to explain the delay in conducting bye-elections to fill vacant seats in both the national and state assemblies.

This decision was reached on Tuesday during a plenary session, following the adoption of a motion moved by Jafaru Leko, representing Bogoro/Dass/Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency in Bauchi State.

Concerns Over Delayed Bye-Elections

Leko highlighted that since the 2023 general elections, several seats have been left vacant due to resignations, deaths, and appointments of former lawmakers to executive positions.

He cited Section 68 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which mandates that such seats be declared vacant.

Furthermore, he referenced Section 76(2), which stipulates that bye-elections must be conducted within one month of a vacancy occurring.

“The House is aware that upon the declaration of these seats as vacant, INEC, under Section 76(2), is obligated to conduct bye-elections to fill the vacancies and ensure proper representation of the affected constituencies,” Leko stated.

Impact of INEC’s Delay

Leko expressed concern that the failure to conduct bye-elections promptly is disenfranchising citizens and violating their constitutional right to representation.

“This inaction breaches the constitutional mandate, obstructs the democratic process, and deprives affected constituencies of their right to representation,” he warned.

He further emphasized that the delay undermines democratic principles and legislative functions, cautioning that it could set a dangerous precedent where compliance with constitutional and electoral laws becomes optional rather than mandatory.

House Directives

After deliberation, the House resolved the following:

1. Committee on Electoral Matters to summon INEC Chairman and investigate the reasons for the delay.

2. INEC must provide a detailed explanation and outline steps taken to address the situation.

3. Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure that the resolution is implemented.

4. A report must be submitted within four weeks for further legislative action.