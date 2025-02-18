Recruitment: How Successful Candidates Will Know Their Status – NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has announced an end to its recruitment exercise.

Naija News reports that NNPC spokesman, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed this in a statement on the company’s social media handle on Monday.

According to Soneye, the recruitment process was conducted with utmost fairness, and all successful candidates were chosen of merit in line with the directives of the NNPC’s management.

He explained that successful candidates would be sent their appointment letters.

“NNPC Limited is delighted to announce the successful conclusion of its recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor, and is highly regarded as one of the best in the country.

“Following this completion, successful candidates will be receiving their appointment letters.

“We express our sincere gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process. We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited,” it read.

NNPC spokesman reaffirmed the commitment of the oil company to upholding excellence and equal opportunity in its recruitment process, in line with its mission to build a world-class energy company.

“We continue to uphold our commitment to excellence and equal opportunity in our hiring processes as we strive to build a world-class energy company,” he added.