Portable Declared Wanted Over Alleged Assault On Ogun Officials

The Ogun State Police Command has declared controversial singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, wanted for allegedly leading a violent attack on government officials carrying out their lawful duties.

In a statement issued on Monday, the command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said the incident occurred on February 5, 2025, around 10:00 a.m. when three officials from the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office, TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef, and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi, were conducting an enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo Ilu Ota.

During the exercise, the officials encountered Portable’s father at Odogwu Bar, a property linked to the singer.

Moments later, Portable, armed with a firearm and other dangerous weapons, allegedly led a gang of nine thugs in an attack on the unarmed officials.

Naija News learnt that the officials sustained injuries but managed to escape and reported the assault to the Ota Area Command, which escalated the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department.

Singer Ignored Multiple Police Invitations

Odutola noted that Portable repeatedly ignored multiple formal invitations to appear at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta.

“Following his repeated evasion, the Ogun State Police Command has obtained a valid court order declaring him wanted,” the statement read.

The police urged the public to provide information leading to his arrest, warning that anyone aiding him would face legal consequences.

Accomplices Arraigned, Granted Bail

This comes two weeks after nine of Portable’s associates were arraigned before a Magistrate Court in Isabo, Abeokuta, for allegedly assaulting town planning officers.

The defendants, aged 19 to 28, pleaded not guilty to charges including felony, assault, unlawful restriction, possession of weapons, and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace.

Police prosecutor, Sunday Ekong, said the defendants, along with Portable, obstructed the officials while performing their duties at Odogwu Bar.

Magistrate O.M. Somefun granted each defendant ₦5 million bail with sureties and adjourned the case to March 17, 2025.