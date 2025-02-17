Nigeria’s Athlete, Ezekiel Nathaniel Becomes Fastest 400m Runner In 2025

The national record holder in the men’s 400m hurdles and a semifinalist at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Ezekiel Nathaniel ran the fastest 400m time in the world this year, clocking an impressive 44.92 seconds to win his heat at the Jarvis Scott Invite in Lubbock.

This remarkable achievement marked Ezekiel Nathaniel’s second race of the season and made him the first African man to complete an indoor 400m in under 45 seconds, as well as the first to achieve this milestone in the NCAA in 2025.

Baylor Track and Field celebrated this historic moment, stating, “We’re living in Nate’s world. No. 1 time in the World. The first person in the NCAA to finish under 45 seconds in 2025.”

Additionally, the 21-year-old demonstrated his prowess as an anchor leg for Baylor University in the men’s 400m, running 44.37 seconds to help his team secure a close second place behind Texas Tech.

At the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, Kanyinosla Ajayi, a Paris Olympics semifinalist in the men’s 100m, also shone brightly. He achieved a school record and personal best of 6.51 seconds to win the 60m race, equaling the Auburn school record set by Favour Ashe in 2023.

This performance ties him for fourth on the Nigerian all-time list with Davidson Ezinwa, with only Deji Aliu (6.48s), Olusoji Fasuba (6.49s), and Tosin Ogunode (6.50s) having run faster.

In a remarkable showcase of talent, Chioma Nwachukwu and Olympian Ella Onojuvwevwo excelled in the women’s 400m at the Tyson Invitational. Nwachukwu clinched first place with a personal best of 52.25 seconds, moving her to ninth on the Nigerian all-time list, while Onojuvwevwo finished closely behind in second with a personal best time of 52.44 seconds.

Moreover, Onojuvwevwo clocked a new personal best of 23.11 seconds to secure second overall in the women’s 200m across 16 heats.

Tima Godbless also competed at the Tyson Invitational, finishing second in her section of the 200m with a solid time of 23.45 seconds.

Meanwhile, Alaba Akintola achieved a seasonal best of 6.60 seconds, placing second in the men’s 60m final at the Music City Challenge in Tennessee.

Prosper Ekporere impressed at the Don Kirby Elite meet in New Mexico, winning the men’s 60m hurdles with a new personal best of 7.68 seconds.

This performance positioned him as the second-fastest Nigerian in the event’s history, just behind Selim Nurudeen’s 7.64 seconds, and he also set a new Grand Canyon University school record.