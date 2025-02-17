Clerics Are Now Struggling For Power With Politicians – Lamido Cries Out

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has said that religious leaders now wield significant influence over voters and electoral processes.

Lamido shared his concern during a condolence visit to to Sheikh Yusuf Sambo Rigachikun in Kaduna, following the death of the cleric’s eldest son.

He expressed worry over the growing involvement of religious leaders in political matters, stating that politicians have now taken a back seat while clerics dominate the space.

He said, “Despite the blessings of being religious leaders, clerics are now struggling for power.

“Clerics are supposed to be guardians to politicians, but since they want power, we politicians have decided to step aside and watch.”

The former Foreign Affairs Minister lamented that some religious leaders now actively campaign for candidates and instruct their followers on whom to support, a development he believes disrupts the democratic process.

“We are waiting for them to tell us who to vote for based on their wishes. For equity and justice, everyone ought to maintain their status in society,” he added.

Lamido further noted that just as political parties are plagued by internal crises, religious sects also face divisions, warning that Nigeria’s political landscape will remain chaotic unless unity is restored.