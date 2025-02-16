I Always Call Myself The Failed Mechanic – Wole Soyinka

Renowned Nigerian writer, Wole Soyinka, has spoken about his inability to pursue a career in the mechanical field.

The Nobel Laureate described himself as a failed mechanic and revealed his deep fascination with technology and mechanical processes.

He noted that the innovative thinking required in writing is similar to that of mechanical and technological advancements.

Speaking at the unveiling of CreaTent and Books of Aphorisms by his mentee, Mohammed Bello, in Abuja on Saturday, Soyinka explained how creativity transcends different disciplines, including literature and technology.

He said, “Both make up for the same line of creativity. Motor vehicles, the discovery of solar energy, and many important technologies have marvelous creative processes, triggers that are always available all around. I always call myself the failed mechanic because I’m so fascinated by technology, mechanical things.”

He added that the creative process behind mechanical innovations, such as motor vehicles and solar energy discoveries, is just as profound as literary creativity.

Soyinka also disclosed that his subconscious played a significant role in his writing process. While citing The King and the Horseman as one of his most remarkable works, he revealed that the play had been forming in his mind for years before he finally wrote it in a record two and a half days.

Delivering a speech as the keynote speaker, he said, “Finally, I couldn’t help it anymore. So instead of committing, I found pleasure. Which is trying to restore a symbol that is standing right now, which has proved to me one of the most successful plays I’ve ever written.

“But the important thing, and that’s what I want to address, the important thing is that writing that play did not begin when I sat down. Right? No. Obviously, it had been there.

“You see yourself in the subconscious, and finally, it is ready. Many people would not believe that I wrote that play in two and a half days. Literally, a month and a half.

“That was the nature of it. The power to respond to it. Not necessarily immediately.”