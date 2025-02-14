2Baba: Get Up And Put Yourself Together – Sarah Martins Advices Annie Idibia

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has sent words of encouragement to her colleague, Annie Idibia, amidst her marital issues with her estranged husband, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba.

Speaking via an Instagram post, Martins advised Annie to rise above her struggles, regain her strength, and embrace her inner power.

Speaking on Annie’s appearance in Young, Famous & African, Sarah highlighted Annie’s deep love and admiration for 2Baba, emphasizing that there is no shame in loving wholeheartedly

She, however, advised Annie to focus on herself and prioritise self care.

She wrote, “Dearest @annieidibia1. You have to get up and put yourself together. Watching you on an African, young, and famous show, we all saw how you literally worship this man. You couldn’t even make a straight statement without mentioning his name twice, and that shows how much you love and adore him.

“It is not wrong to love a man genuinely, you’re not the first and won’t be the last. Now it’s the time to channel all that love on yourself and be unapologetic about it!

“Don’t forget who you are! A QUEEN! Queens are not weak, Queens are known to be strong. We need you!”