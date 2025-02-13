Sports
List Of Countries That Have Been Banned From FIFA World Cups
At least seventeen countries have been banned from participating in the FIFA World Cup since 1950.
Naija News reports that the FIFA World Cup represents the highest level of international football, with nations aspiring to participate in this prestigious event.
However, participation is not guaranteed for all countries, as they face stringent qualification processes and potential bans imposed by FIFA.
Throughout its history, FIFA has excluded several nations from the tournament.
Most recently, Pakistan and Congo joined Russia on the list of banned countries, which prevents them from competing in the 2026 World Cup.
While Russia has been under a ban since 2022, this action is not unprecedented for FIFA.
Below is a list of countries FIFA banned during the period under review.
- Germany and Japan (1950): After World War II, both countries were banned from the 1950 World Cup as a consequence of their wartime actions.
- South Africa (1970–1990): Banned due to its apartheid policies, South Africa was expelled from FIFA in 1976 and missed five World Cups. The ban was lifted in 1991 as apartheid ended.
- Mexico (1990): Punished for fielding overage players in a youth tournament, Mexico was barred from all FIFA competitions for two years, missing the 1990 World Cup.
- Chile (1994): Banned after goalkeeper Roberto Rojas faked an injury in a 1989 match against Brazil. He was given a lifetime ban, later lifted in 2001.
- Myanmar (2006): Barred from qualifying after pulling out of a 2002 qualifier against Iran.
- Iraq (2008): Temporarily banned after dissolving its Olympic committee and sports federations.
- Nigeria (2014): Suspended due to government interference in its football federation.
- Kuwait (2015): Barred for political interference, a recurring issue in their football administration.
- Indonesia (2015): Suspended for the same reason as Kuwait.
- Guatemala (2016): Banned due to government interference in football affairs.
- Pakistan (2017, 2021 & 2025): Suspended multiple times over governance issues in its football federation.
- Chad (2021): Barred due to government interference in football matters.
- Russia (2022 & 2026): Banned following the invasion of Ukraine, preventing them from competing in two World Cups.
- Zimbabwe (2022): Suspended after the government-appointed Sports and Recreation Commission dissolved the country’s football federation.
- Kenya (2022): Banned due to financial mismanagement in its football federation; later reinstated.
- Congo (2025): Recently barred over external interference in its football federation.