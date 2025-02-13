List Of Countries That Have Been Banned From FIFA World Cups

At least seventeen countries have been banned from participating in the FIFA World Cup since 1950.

Naija News reports that the FIFA World Cup represents the highest level of international football, with nations aspiring to participate in this prestigious event.

However, participation is not guaranteed for all countries, as they face stringent qualification processes and potential bans imposed by FIFA.

Throughout its history, FIFA has excluded several nations from the tournament.

Most recently, Pakistan and Congo joined Russia on the list of banned countries, which prevents them from competing in the 2026 World Cup.

While Russia has been under a ban since 2022, this action is not unprecedented for FIFA.

Below is a list of countries FIFA banned during the period under review.