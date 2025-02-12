Reps Summon Customs Boss Over Alleged Refusal Of Senior Officers To Retire

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has summoned the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Adewale Adeniyi, to appear before it next Tuesday regarding a petition against some senior officers who have allegedly refused to retire despite reaching their retirement dates.

A statement issued by the Media Head of the Public Petitions Committee, Chooks Oko, confirmed that Adeniyi is expected to clarify the matter before the lawmakers.

The petition, filed by Obasi-Pherson Help Foundation, alleges that certain Assistant Comptrollers and Comptrollers have remained in service beyond their mandatory retirement period.

The petition specifically names Assistant Comptrollers Imam, Umar, and Egwu, as well as Comptrollers Awe, Fatia, and Faith, as those involved.

While issuing the summons, the Committee emphasized that the Comptroller General has a responsibility to address Nigerians on the situation.

“Nigerians deserve to know the truth of the matter and it is only the CG that can clarify the situation. We are elected to serve the people and ensuring that all government agencies function effectively is part of that service.

“In this era when most of our youths are looking for job, it will be wrong for the older ones who are due for retirement to refuse to go,” stated Mike Etaba, Chairman of the Committee on Public Petitions.

He further assured that the Committee would remain impartial in its deliberations.

“That is not to say we shall take sides, far from it. We treat each case on merit ensuring that justice is given at all times to the deserving,” he added.

NIMC DG Faces Possible Arrest Over Unpaid Software Agreement

Meanwhile, the Committee has also warned that it may issue an arrest warrant for the Director General of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote, if she fails to personally appear before them to respond to allegations of breaching a software development agreement with a private firm, Truid Limited.

According to the petition, Truid Limited had developed and deployed a tokenization system for NIMC under a license agreement.

The company’s legal representative, E. R. Opara, stated that the agreement allowed Truid Limited to recover its investment through service provider patronage, with profits shared based on a predefined ratio. This arrangement was set to run for an initial ten-year period from 2021.

However, the petition alleged that the new NIMC DG has been attempting to terminate the agreement, leading to a dispute.

Reacting to arguments from both parties, Committee Chairman Mike Etaba criticized the NIMC DG’s continued absence despite multiple invitations.

“If she fails to show up at the next hearing of this case, we’ll have no option than to ask the Inspector General of Police to bring her. How can an official of government treat constituted authority with such levity? We can no longer condone such attitude,” he warned.