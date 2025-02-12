Bandit Kingpin, Kachalla Dan Lukuti Dies After Barking Like a Dog

Notorious bandit Kingpin, Kachalla Dan Lukuti, has reportedly died.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Wednesday revealed that the terrorist, infamous for orchestrating lethal assaults in Zamfara and Katsina states, passed away after succumbing to an unusual illness that caused him to bark like a dog prior to his death.

Sources acquainted with Dan Lukuti’s operations told popular security analyst, Zagazola Makama, that the infamous terrorist fell ill approximately a week ago, exhibiting bizarre symptoms that included extreme aggression, uncontrollable spasms, and ultimately, persistent barking akin to that of a rabid dog.

These sources indicated that his gang members were unable to approach him due to the enigmatic nature of his ailment, compelling them to maintain their distance until he ultimately passed away.

Naija News understands that Dan Lukuti was a feared figure operating from the Kokonba forest in the Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He led a group of over 50 armed individuals and was implicated in numerous attacks in areas such as Dan Jiloga, Rijiya, Zonai, Magami, and along the Gusau-Magami highway, extending his criminal endeavors into the Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Despite his reign of terror, his final moments were characterized by excruciating suffering, as witnesses reported that he howled and barked in distress until his death.

His gang members, gripped by fear and superstition, compelled villagers in Kizara to conduct his burial, interring him at the local primary school.

There are speculations that his mysterious death may be associated with rabies or spiritual consequences stemming from his years of inflicting terror.

This incident follows a surge in military operations aimed at dismantling bandit strongholds throughout the Northwest.