Tinubu Released Binance’s Gambaryan To Secure Meeting With Biden – Report

A United States-based bi-monthly magazine, Wired, in its report on Monday, alleged that President Bola Tinubu released Binance Executive, Tigran Gambaryan, as a condition to secure a meeting with former President Joe Biden.

Naija News reports that Wired, in the report titled ‘The Untold Story of a Crypto Crimefighter’s Descent Into Nigerian Prison‘ described Gambaryan as a US federal agent who pioneered modern crypto investigation.

“As a US federal agent, Tigran Gambaryan pioneered modern crypto investigations. Then at Binance, he got trapped between the world’s biggest crypto exchange and a government determined to make it pay,” its introduction read.

Gambaryan reportedly told Wired that Nigeria also wanted Biden to thank President Tinubu in a statement as one of the conditions to secure his release.

“The statement of thanks, I later learned, was part of the deal the U.S. government struck with Nigeria, which also included aiding in its investigation of Binance—which is still ongoing,” Wired quoted Gambaryan.

The report disclosed further that White House National Security Adviser, under Biden’s government, Jake Sullivan, in a phone call with Nigerian’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, requested the Binance Executives release.

“Around the same time, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan had a phone call with his Nigerian counterpart, Nuhu Ribadu, in which he essentially asked that Gambaryan be freed, according to multiple sources involved in pushing for Gambaryan’s release,” Wired reported.

According to Wired, “Perhaps most impactful of all, several supporters say, they learned that US officials had made clear that Gambaryan’s case was going to present an obstacle to any meeting between President Biden and Nigeria’s President Tinubu at the UN General Assembly or elsewhere, a notion that deeply troubled the Nigerians.”