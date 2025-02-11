Every Challenge In Africa Is Investment Opportunity – Elumelu

Billionaire businessman, Tony Elumelu, has said Africa offers the best return on investment (ROI) for every investment across all sectors when compared to other continents.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of Heirs Holdings noted that every challenge in Africa remained an investment opportunity with potential returns if harnessed.

He stated this while he spoke as a guest speaker at the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Elumelu emphasized that returns on investments in Africa are guaranteed and opportunities remain limitless. He also highlighted the youthful population strength of the continent as an opportunity for investors to maximize.

“As an investor with a diversified portfolio across 4 continents—from power to oil & gas, financial services, and healthcare—I can tell you one thing: nowhere else offers the kind of ROI than Africa does.

“Africa’s greatest asset? Its people. With a median age of 19 and 65% of our 1.5 billion population under 30, we have an unstoppable demographic advantage. This youthful energy is a goldmine for investment, innovation, and economic growth.

“Every challenge in Africa—whether it’s infrastructure deficit, energy insufficiency, or transportation inadequacy —is an investment opportunity. The key is identifying these gaps and structuring your approach to mitigate the risks. That’s where the competitive edge lies.

“The returns are undeniable, the opportunities are limitless, and the future is ours to shape. Let’s build a prosperous, self-sustaining Africa together,” he said.