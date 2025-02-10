ECWA Pastor Shot Dead In Robbery Attack

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the killing of Reverend Bala Galadima, the presiding clergy of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) in Lubo community, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area.

Naija News learnt that the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, has thrown the community into mourning, with security operatives assuring residents that the culprits will be apprehended.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, stated that the attack was a case of armed robbery that led to the tragic death of the clergyman.

Abdullahi said, “The issue is a robbery because they entered the house at night and maybe they attempted to rob him.

“Unfortunately, from the way he was shot in the back, maybe he was trying to escape, which is natural and normal, and he was shot.”

The Commissioner of Police, Bello Yahaya, has since visited the hospital where the pastor’s body was taken and has deployed a special squad to maintain peace in the area.

Resident Recount Incident

A resident, identified as Ahmadu, narrated how the armed men entered the pastor’s residence, reportedly gaining access through a compound belonging to a civil defence personnel.

“They first visited the ECWA Church in the community before proceeding to a nearby compound where they stole some money.

“They didn’t come for the pastor, but we learned he was shot when he peeped on hearing the sound outside. He was shot in the back,” the resident who spoke with Punch recounted.