Police Arrest Murder Suspect, Recover Exhibits, Apprehend Others

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has stated that it will continue to adopt proactive strategies to tackle criminal activities effectively.

According to Force Spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, these efforts aim to create a safer environment for all citizens while reinforcing public trust in law enforcement.

He stated that recent police operations across the country highlight the Force’s unwavering dedication to protecting lives and property.

Naija News reports that during a routine patrol on February 7, 2025, officers from the Satellite Division of the Lagos State Police Command intercepted Wisdom Obi, 24, at Abule Ado bus stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Amuwo Odofin.

The suspect was riding an unregistered motorcycle, prompting officers to conduct a search, which led to the discovery of a brownie pistol and 13 rounds of live ammunition hidden inside an MP3 radio.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody, with the motorcycle and recovered items seized as exhibits. Investigations into the case are currently ongoing.

On the same day, February 7, 2025, another police team from the Orile Iganmu Division apprehended four suspected traffic robbers attempting to rob passengers from a broken-down vehicle at the Ascon White Sand area.

The arrested suspects are: Kadir Ibrahim, Ifeanyin John, Oduwole Shola, Rilwan Olajuwon.

All four suspects are currently in police custody, while investigations continue.

The Nigeria Police Force warned citizens to be extra vigilant and to beware of traffic robbers, who often disguise themselves as innocent traders while preying on unsuspecting motorists and commuters caught in traffic congestion.

Earlier on February 5, 2025, the Ikoyi Division received reports of a violent dispute between Okeke Johnchris, 33, and William Wisdom, which escalated into a tragic incident at Falomo Square, Ikoyi.

Following a heated argument, Okeke allegedly rammed his Lexus saloon car into William, causing severe injuries. The victim was rushed to Gbagada General Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

A police detective team visited the crime scene, and the deceased was transported to IDH Morgue, Yaba, for an autopsy. The suspect has been arrested and remains in custody pending the conclusion of investigations and subsequent arraignment.

The Nigeria Police Force urged citizens to avoid violent confrontations and instead seek legal means to resolve disputes.

The Force stated that it remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue working to combat crime while upholding justice.