Aregbesola, Kwankwaso Meet In Lagos To Strategise For 2027 Elections

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and ex-Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, held a marathon meeting in Lagos to strategise ahead of the 2027 general elections, fueling speculations of a possible coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A party source who confirmed the meeting to TheCable said, “Aregbesola and Kwankwaso just completed a marathon meeting in Lagos where they strategised on the 2027 election.”

The meeting comes just days after Aregbesola’s political group, Omoluabi Progressives, exited the APC, citing internal marginalization and unfair treatment.

Naija News reports that earlier this week, Abosede Oluwaseun, spokesperson of Omoluabi Progressives, stated that the group left the APC due to ostracisation, unfair suspension, and expulsion of key leaders without due process.

Following this development, the Osun State APC chapter officially expelled Aregbesola for alleged anti-party activities.

Aregbesola, who governed Osun State between 2010 and 2018 on the APC platform, was also a two-term Minister under former President Muhammadu Buhari from 2015 to 2023.

However, his fallout with his successor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola, and other Osun APC leaders led to his gradual alienation from the party’s mainstream structure.

Aregbesola and Kwankwaso’s meeting adds to a growing wave of opposition collaboration efforts ahead of the 2027 elections.

In recent months, several high-profile politicians from different parties have held strategic meetings to explore alliances:

– In November 2024, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar hosted Labour Party chieftain Peter Obi in Adamawa State for a private political discussion.

– In January 2025, ex-Kaduna Governor Nasir el-Rufai, former Abacha aide Hamza Al-Mustapha, and others met in Abuja under the initiative of Shehu Gabam, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Meanwhile, Ajuji Ahmed, the National Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), stated on Friday that while the party is not currently in any coalition talks, it is not ruling out the possibility of future alliances.

Kwankwaso, who contested the 2023 presidential election under the NNPP, has been involved in several high-level discussions about opposition unity, particularly with Atiku Abubakar and other opposition heavyweights.