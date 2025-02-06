Nationwide Strike: Tinubu Govt Yet To Resolve Issues – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed frustration over the federal government’s failure to address any of the issues agreed upon during previous negotiations.

ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke, stated that while the union had completed its part of the renegotiation process, the government had yet to take any concrete action.

Naija News reports that ASUU and the federal government had previously reached a tentative understanding following repeated warnings from the union about a potential strike if their demands were not met.

However, providing an update on the situation, Osodeke revealed that apart from setting up a negotiation team, the government had done nothing to resolve the union’s demands.

“It has been about two months now, and the government’s team has not come back to us, let alone sign a new deal. The implication of this development is that the political class does not care about any development in public universities,” he said.

According to Daily Sun, Osodeke lamented that despite over a year in office, the government had failed to permanently resolve any of ASUU’s longstanding demands.

“No single issue has been permanently resolved by this government since assumption, which is more than a year now, out of all issues concerning our agreements.

“So, in education, we can boldly say as a union that nothing has changed.

“We are still telling the same old story, whereas the rich keep sending their children abroad to study and returning after studies to take up the so-called lucrative positions, especially in public establishments, leaving the children of the poor to continue to suffer,” Osodeke added.

ASUU has not ruled out the possibility of industrial action if the government continues to neglect its commitments.