Gov Okpebholo Promises To Support NULGE

The Governor of Edo State, Monday Okpebholo, has assured the state’s chapter of the National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) of his administration’s resolve to provide a conducive atmosphere for collaboration.

Naija News reports that Governor Okpebholo made the pledge when he received the President of NULGE, Ambali Akeem Olatunji, who was in Government House with his executive members to introduce the new Chairman of the state chapter, Scot Aigbovia.

The Governor who expressed displeasure at the activities of the union in the state where two persons were laying claim to its leadership, however said he was happy that the issues had been resolved by the national executive.

“The activities of your union in the last few days have been a burden to my heart because the union held an election in Edo State and two people were claiming to be winners of that election.

“I requested you come yourself to identify the truly elected leader of the union in the State. Now you have come to clear the grey areas and you have brought Comrade Scot Aigbovia as the leader of the union in the State.

“You have recognized him as the duly elected leader of the union in the State. As a government, we will recognize him as well as the leadership of the group in the State and will work with him and the union in the State,” he said.

On his part, NULGE president, Olatunji, congratulated the Governor on his success in the September 21, 2024 governorship election in the State saying his administration would bring dividends of democracy closer to Edo people.

“I appreciate you sir for providing the enabling environment for the union to conduct the State delegates’ conference which was held recently. Before your assumption as Governor of Edo State, we attempted to conduct this election but it was aborted because the former governor, Godwin Obaseki said he could not guarantee our safety. So we put the election on hold.

“We are happy today that what couldn’t be achieved in the last administration has been seamlessly achieved by your government. This shows the true tenets of democracy.

“I am here to introduce Comrade Scot Aigbovia who is the head of the union in the State and he will be in office for the next four years.

“We hope that he will show absolute loyalty, cooperation and collaboration to make sure that there will be industrial peace and harmony across the 18 local government areas,” he said.

On his part, Comrade Aigbovia said peace has returned to Edo State following the conducive atmosphere provided by Governor Okpebholo who waded into the crisis and ensured its resolution.

He assured the governor that the union will work with the administration to ensuring the State is peaceful for development.

“We will do our best to support the current administration to ensure it succeeds in the State. NULGE is one in the State, and peace has come to stay in the State,” he declared.