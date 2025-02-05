Pep Guardiola Is Mentally Struggling – Thierry Henry Says

Former Arsenal captain, Thierry Henry has expressed concern about Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s well-being amid his recent personal challenges and the club’s difficult season.

After a tough 5-1 defeat to Arsenal, Manchester City find themselves in fifth place, trailing Premier League leaders Liverpool by 15 points. This has added pressure to Guardiola, who is navigating a challenging period both professionally and personally.

Reports emerged in January indicating that Guardiola had separated from his wife, Cristina Serra, after 30 years of marriage. Sources suggest that Cristina is upset about Guardiola’s decision to extend his contract with the club until 2027, which may have contributed to their difficulties.

Additionally, a worrying incident occurred in November when Guardiola appeared with scratches on his face after a tense 3-3 Champions League draw against Feyenoord. He later explained that the marks were self-inflicted during the match, saying, “I cut myself with my fingernail. I want to hurt myself.”

Having experienced a divorce shortly after joining Barcelona in 2007, Henry empathizes with Guardiola’s situation. He remarked on the challenges that come with balancing personal struggles and professional demands, stating, “It’s not easy to handle what Pep is going through outside of football. I went through that when I went to Barcelona, and it can be very tough when you’re not feeling mentally well.”

Henry emphasized the importance of understanding Guardiola’s struggles, noting, “You can see he’s not quite himself. Dealing with personal issues while needing to perform at a high level is a difficult situation for anyone.”