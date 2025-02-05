Tinubu Inaugurates 2025 JTF Commanders Conference In Abuja

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has officially opened the 2025 Joint Task Force Commanders Conference at the Defence Headquarters in Abuja.

Representing the President, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, inaugurated the event.

The conference serves as a platform to assess the previous year’s joint military operations, build upon past successes, and outline strategic plans for this year’s joint operations.

Starting on February 5, the conference will run until February 7.

Key attendees at the event include former Chiefs of Defence Staff, Gen. Martins Luther Agwai, Gen. Lucky Irabor, former Chief of Army Staff Lt.-Gen. Farouk Yahya, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, current Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Controller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, and members of the National Assembly.