₦1.2 Billion Spent On Nutrition Initiative – FG

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to nutrition, maternal and child health, and sustainable financing.

Naija News reports that the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, said the government has committed about ₦1.2 billion for the initiative.

He stated this on Tuesday at a meeting with stakeholders in Abuja, that focused on nutrition, maternal and child health, and sustainable financing.

The key focus of the discussions was the transition from donor-supported programs to self-sustaining, locally driven solutions.

“This convening builds on the momentum of the Child Nutrition Fund (CNF) in advancing evidence-based nutrition solutions that will improve the health and well-being of millions of Nigerian women and children.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Federal Government has committed ₦1.2 billion in domestic resources to this initiative, with 11 to 15 states also stepping forward, demonstrating a whole-of-government approach to addressing malnutrition,” he said.

Professor Pate explained that the efforts were further strengthened by the Nutrition Department of the Ministry, which continued to play a crucial role in coordinating partnerships, policy alignment, and implementation.

Speaking on the need for a self-sustaining approach in light of dwindling global support, Pate noted that local manufactures have intensified efforts to fill the gap.

“It is encouraging that Nigerian manufacturers are increasingly investing in the production of Multiple Micronutrient Supplements (MMS) and other pharmaceutical products, ensuring domestic availability while contributing to regional supply chains.

“This aligns with the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative (NHSRII), which prioritizes sustainable health financing, private sector participation, and strengthened healthcare delivery,” he stated.

The Minister of Health noted that the Child Nutrition Fund, with the support of partners, has contributed to the reduction in maternal and neonatal mortality rates.

“The CNF has been instrumental in scaling up nutrition interventions, with the support of UNICEF, the UK Government, the Gates Foundation, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, private sector actors, and global philanthropists.

“I particularly appreciate Spencer F. Kirk, Managing Director of Kirk Humanitarian, whose donation of 6 million bottles of MMS has significantly strengthened efforts to improve maternal nutrition and child survival. The mass distribution of MMS in Nigeria represents a milestone achievement, already reducing maternal and neonatal mortality at scale,” he said.

Pate added that Nigeria was making decisive investments in health and nutrition to drive long-term improvements in human capital development.

“Nigeria is making decisive investments in health and nutrition to drive long-term improvements in human capital development. The inclusion of MMS in the Essential Medicines List, expansion of maternal and child health interventions, and increasing role of domestic financing signal meaningful progress. These initiatives, guided by the visionary leadership of Mr. President, reinforce our commitment to ensuring the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

“A healthier and well-nourished Nigeria is a shared goal, and through sustained collaboration, we are making tangible strides toward achieving it,” he added.