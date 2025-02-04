Saraki Rejoices As Son Bags First Grammy Award

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has congratulated his son, Seni Saraki, who won his first award at the 67th Academy Grammy Awards.

Naija News understands that Seni Saraki received the prestigious award for his contribution to the ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ soundtrack, which won in the ‘Best Reggae Album’ category.

Sharing his excitement, Saraki took to his X account to express pride in his son’s achievement.

He wrote, “Congratulations, Seni, on winning your first Grammy last night for your work on the Bob Marley: One Love soundtrack, which took home the award for Best Reggae Album!.

“Seeing you pour your heart into your passion and having it recognized on the global stage is an indescribable joy. Well done! We are super proud of you!”

Seni, in his reaction to the win, expressed deep gratitude to the artists, producers, and engineers who contributed to the project.

He acknowledged Nigerian musicians Wizkid and Bloody Civilian, alongside other global artists, for their efforts in reinterpreting Bob Marley’s legacy.

“I appreciate all the amazing artistes, producers, and engineers who were brave enough to take on this project because it is about Bob Marley’s legacy.

“I appreciate them for taking on the songs, reinterpreting them, and doing it their own way. Artists like Bloody Civilian, WizKid, Daniel Caesar, and Jessie Reyez,” Seni stated.