‘People Do Not Understand I Am A Covenant Child’ – Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper, Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, better known as Odumodublvck, has revealed that the circumstance surrounding his birth was miraculous.

Naija News reports that the ‘Industry Machine’ crooner, in a recent episode of the Afrobeats podcast, claimed he is a covenant child.

According to Odumodublvck, his mother gave birth to him when she was 39.

During the interview, Odumodublvck also boasted that he is one of the most confident artists in music history.

He said, “I am the only child of my mom. She gave birth to me when she was 39. I’m a covenant child. That’s what people don’t understand. I don’t just come out and say things. They are not fallacies. I grew up in the church. That’s the foundation of my music.”

“I am one of the most confident artistes in the history of music… I am just a vessel.”

In related news, Odumodublvck has made a startling revelation about popular female singers, Tems and Ayra Starr, emphasising that their challenges in the entertainment industry extend beyond music to include spiritual and emotional battles.

Naija News reports that Odumodublvuck, in a recent interview, acknowledged Tems and Ayra Starr’s impressive success despite the numerous hurdles they encountered.

According to him, female singers often deal with unwanted advances and pressures from producers, managers, and other industry professionals, noting that the challenges can be overwhelming and may hinder their ability to focus on their craft.

The rapper urged women in the creative industry to remain steadfast in their faith and values, stressing that staying grounded would help them navigate the industry’s complexities and focus on their goals.