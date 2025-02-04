NIS Rolls Out Digital Passport Renewal For Diaspora, Begins In Europe

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) is set to introduce a contactless passport renewal system in Europe, with the United Kingdom serving as the central hub for coordination.

Naija News learnt that the initiative, scheduled for launch on February 7, 2025, aims to streamline the passport renewal process for Nigerians living abroad.

The Comptroller General of Immigration, Kemi Nanna Nandap, announced the development on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, during a visit to Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

“This initiative set for launch on 7th of February 2025 will enable Nigerians in the Diaspora to apply for and renew their passports online from the comfort of their homes,” Nandap explained.

She emphasized that the initiative is designed to save time, reduce travel expenses, and enhance efficiency for Nigerians abroad.

However, she clarified that the solution is exclusively for passport renewals and is not available for first-time applicants or minors.

Nandap highlighted that Nigerians residing overseas can initiate their passport renewal process up to a year before its expiration, ensuring a seamless transition without unnecessary delays.

She also acknowledged NiDCOM’s ongoing support in creating awareness about NIS programs and policies that benefit the diaspora.

According to the Comptroller General, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the immigration service to prioritize making life easier for Nigerians abroad.

She further revealed that the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has approved a new passport processing facility in New York to address existing backlogs, with additional front offices set to open in other U.S. cities and various countries.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa lauded the initiative, stating that it aligns with NiDCOM’s mission to facilitate diaspora engagement and enhance service delivery.

“The launch of the contactless passport application solution in Europe is a significant step towards efficient, secure, and convenient travel document management for Nigerians in the diaspora. NiDCOM will continue to support, monitor and collaborate with the NIS to ensure the success of this initiative” the NiDCOM’s Boss added.

She also praised the Interior Minister and the Comptroller General for their innovative approach, noting that the contactless application process has already been launched in Canada, where it has received positive feedback from Nigerians.