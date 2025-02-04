Funke Akindele, Tuface, AY, Other Nigerian Celebrities Whose Marriages Crashed

Marriage in the entertainment industry often comes with its fair share of challenges. Nigerian celebrities, like their international counterparts, have experienced high-profile marriages that ended in divorce.

Naija News reports that various reasons have led to the collapse of some of the most admired unions, from infidelity to irreconcilable differences.

This article explores notable Nigerian celebrities whose marriages have unfortunately crashed.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz

Award-winning actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, popularly known as Jenifa, was married to Abdulrasheed Bello, better known as JJC Skillz.

Naija News reports that the couple seemed like a power duo, especially with their collaboration on movie projects.

However, in 2022, JJC Skillz announced their separation, citing irreconcilable differences. Reports suggested disagreements over finances and family responsibilities contributed to their split.

Tuface and Annie Macaulay-Idibia

On January 26, 2025, Tuface revealed that he and his wife, Annie, have been living apart for some time and have initiated divorce proceedings. This announcement follows their twelve years of marriage.

Tuface and Annie first crossed paths during her teenage years, leading to the development of their romantic relationship.

Despite Tuface having children with other women throughout their time together, Annie remained supportive, and they ultimately married in 2012.

The couple had two children together. Their marriage was marred with a series of controversies.

Tiwa Savage and Teebillz

One of the most talked-about celebrity divorces in Nigeria was that of Tiwa Savage and her former husband, Tunji Balogun, popularly known as Teebillz. The duo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2013, but by 2016, their marriage was in turmoil. Accusations of infidelity, financial troubles, and emotional abuse surfaced, leading to their separation. Despite efforts to reconcile, the marriage ultimately ended.

Basketmouth And Elsie

Bright Okpocha, a prominent Nigerian comedian better known as Basketmouth, and his spouse, Elsie Uzoma Okpocha, publicly announced their separation in December 2022 after twelve years of marriage.

The couple, who began their relationship in 2010, share three children.

In May 2024, Elsie responded to public inquiries concerning their split. She addressed those urging her to consider reconciling with Basketmouth, underscoring that no woman wishes to exit her marriage and stressing the significance of honouring individual choices.

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill

Tonto Dikeh, a popular Nollywood actress, was once married to businessman Olakunle Churchill. Their marriage, which produced a son, ended in a bitter divorce filled with accusations of domestic violence, infidelity, and fraud. The couple’s public fallout dominated social media, making it one of the most dramatic breakups in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

AY Makun and Mabel

Ayo Makun, the renowned Nigerian comedian and actor known as AY, publicly announced his separation from his wife, Mabel, on April 7, 2024.

In an Instagram statement, AY said he could no longer manage the intricacies of personal family issues in the public domain.

The couple had been together for nearly twenty years, having celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary in November 2023. They are parents to two children, with their second child born in 2022, following a 13-year interval since the birth of their first.

Chacha Eke and Austin Faani

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke announced the end of her marriage to film director Austin Faani in 2022 after nearly a decade together. She initially cited mental health struggles but later revealed allegations of domestic abuse. The breakup shocked fans who had admired their seemingly perfect marriage.

Nino B And Bunmi

Bolanle Ninalowo, popularly referred to as Nino B, concluded his marriage in October 2023 after 18 years of partnership.

In an Instagram announcement, Nino B expressed that they had mutually agreed to dissolve their marriage due to irreconcilable differences and requested that the public respect their privacy. This revelation came as a surprise to many Nigerians, who took to social media to express their reactions.

Ini Edo and Philip Ehiagwina

Actress Ini Edo’s marriage to Philip Ehiagwina ended in 2014 after six years. The couple cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. Rumours of infidelity and interference from external forces also contributed to the breakdown of their union. Since then, Ini Edo has remained private about her love life.

Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade

Former Nollywood couple Osas Ighodaro and Gbenro Ajibade got married in 2015 in a beautiful ceremony. However, in 2019, they confirmed their separation, with Gbenro publicly calling out Osas over parenting responsibilities. Although they share a child, they decided to part ways amicably.

Israel DMW And Sheilla

In November 2023, Israel Afeare, known as Israel DMW and serving as the logistics manager for Davido, announced the dissolution of his marriage to Sheila, which had not yet reached its one-year mark.

In an extensive Instagram post, Israel levelled several accusations against Sheilla, claiming that she married him for financial gain and sought to leverage his fame for her own benefit.

Dorcas Shola-Fapson and Skiibii

Although not officially married, actress Dorcas Shola-Fapson and singer Skiibii had a well-publicized relationship that ended in controversy.

Dorcas accused Skiibii of financial fraud and manipulation, leading to a messy breakup that trended on social media.