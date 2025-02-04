Senate Names Orji Uzor Kalu SEDC Committee Chairman

The Senate has appointed Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia-North) as the substantive pioneer Chairman of the Senate Committee on the newly established South East Development Commission (SEDC).

Naija News reoorts that the SEDC is a regional development body signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

Before this appointment, which was announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio during today’s plenary, Kalu served as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Privatisation.

Additionally, Senator Ken Eze (Ebonyi Central) has been named the committee’s Vice Chairman, while Akpabio noted that other members of the committee would be announced in due course.

With this role, Kalu, who previously led the ad hoc screening committee for the North West and South East regional development commissions, is expected to oversee the SEDC’s operations. The commission’s mandate includes civil restitution, tackling erosion, restoring security, and improving infrastructure, among other objectives.

The Senate had earlier confirmed the SEDC board members after reviewing a report presented by Senator Kalu. The 18-member board is led by Dr. Emeka Nworgu as Chairman, with Hon. Mark Okoye serving as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer.

Other confirmed board members include Ugochukwu H. Agballah, Hon. Okey Izenwa, Chief Hyacinth Ikpor, Chidi Echeazu, Ifeanyi Agwu, Nasiru Usman, Hamma Adama Ali, Kumo Edward David Onoja, and Orure Kufre Inima.

Also on the board are Daniel Akwari, Chief (Mrs.) Joke Adebayo-Chukwuma, Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka (E.D. Finance), Chief Sylvester Okonkwo (E.D. Corporate Services), and Hon. Toby Okechukwu (E.D. Projects).

Others include Senator Anthony Agbo (E.D. Commercial and Industrial Development) and Dr. Clifford Ogbede (E.D. Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Rural Development).