Police Clampdown On Gunrunning, Firearm Proliferation, Arrest 63 Suspects [Photos]

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has made significant progress in curbing gunrunning and reducing the proliferation of illegal firearms and ammunition across the country.

As part of this operation, police operatives successfully recovered 191 prohibited firearms, 4,255 rounds of various live ammunition, and arrested 63 suspects involved in illegal arms dealings.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Monday by Force spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi.

One of the most notable breakthroughs was the arrest of eight members of a gunrunning syndicate operating in Plateau State and surrounding areas.

The suspects were identified as: Joseph Tara (M), Victor Ali Pam (M), Abua Yusuf (M), Bako Isa (M), Salamatu Iliya (F), Solomon Gbarale (M), Musa Arine (M), Bitrus Chung (M).

Acting on credible intelligence, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) traced and apprehended the first suspect, leading to the discovery of a large cache of arms concealed inside a vehicle doormat.

During the operation, police recovered: 12 rounds of 7.88mm live ammunition, 8 fabricated AK-47 rifles, 4 fabricated revolver guns, 4 fabricated semi-automatic pistols, 11 AK-47 magazines, 1,105 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition.

Additionally, operatives in Plateau State arrested one Amos Sunday Gyang (M) in possession of a semi-automatic pistol. The suspect claimed he had found the weapon hidden inside the cushion of a rented apartment but failed to report it to authorities or surrender it.

The Nigeria Police Force reminded the public that possession of a firearm without a proper license is a criminal offense.

The Police urged citizens to report any discovered firearms to law enforcement authorities to avoid legal implications.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, reiterated the force’s commitment to protecting lives and property, stressing that efforts to combat security threats remain a top priority.

The police encouraged citizens to cooperate with security agencies and report suspicious activities to aid in maintaining law and order across the nation.