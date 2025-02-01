Nigerians Decry Corruption Yet Defend Corrupt Leaders – EFCC Chair

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has expressed concern over Nigerians’ contradictory stance on corruption, noting that while many condemn the issue, they also rally behind corrupt leaders when they face prosecution.

Olukoyede made these remarks on Friday in Abuja during a visit by officials of the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC), led by the director of its board of trustees, Chris Olukolade.

The EFCC Boss emphasised that corruption and financial crimes remain significant obstacles to Nigeria’s development and that tackling them requires collective responsibility.

“One of the major problems in Nigeria, which, when tackled, will make under-development a thing of the past, is corruption and financial crimes,” Olukoyede stated.

He stressed that progress is not solely the government’s responsibility but also the citizens. According to him, the country will move forward if Nigerians collectively resolve to uphold integrity.

“A society that is ready to move forward is a responsibility not only of the government, but of the citizens.

“This is what has actually led some of us to be very committed to this cause. We are ready to go the whole hog to do what we need to do within the confines and provisions of the law and the power that the Constitution has conferred on us.

“If everybody makes up his or her mind to do the right thing, we’ll move forward in this country,” Olukoyede added.

The EFCC chairman reiterated his agency’s commitment to fighting corruption within the limits of the law, stating that the commission will work tirelessly to uphold justice.

Need for Public Support and Strategic Communication

Olukoyede also highlighted the importance of collaboration with organisations like the CCC to enhance public engagement and raise awareness about corruption.

He noted that public support is crucial to the EFCC’s effectiveness.

“It is so unfortunate that the same people who approbate also reprobate at the same time,” he lamented.

Olukoyede criticised the tendency of Nigerians to decry corruption while simultaneously showing support for high-profile individuals facing corruption charges, often through public protests.

“Everybody is crying that Nigerians are corrupt, that the system is corrupt, that corruption is killing us and destroying our system, but when we investigate high profile cases and arraign people in court, the same people will carry placards and be supporting corrupt leaders.

“It doesn’t show that we are serious about this fight, the fight is supposed to be a collaborative effort,” he said.

Olukoyede stressed that the fight against corruption must be a collective effort, urging Nigerians to be consistent in their stance if real progress is to be achieved.