I Am Not Qualified – Basketmouth Speaks On Why He Has Failed To Comment On 2face And Annie Marital Issues

Nigerian comedian, Basketmouth has responded to those demanding the reason he has failed to comment on the marital crisis between veteran musician, 2face Idibia and his wife, Annie Idibia.

Naija News reports that some days back, 2face had announced that he and Annie had begun divorce proceedings to end their 12-year-old marriage.

A development which has continued to generate intense reactions on social media, especially among celebrities.

However, speaking in a viral video on his Instagram page on Saturday, Basketmouth claimed he did not want to get involved in the conversation.

Addressing those questioning his silence over the issue, the comedian, who faced public scrutiny when his marriage hit the rocks in 2022, said he did not want to get dragged.

He said, “I have been receiving lots of emails and DMs from people asking me why I don’t want to get involved in Tuface and Annie’s matters? I have known 2Face for 27 years and I met Annie 24 years ago.

“First of all, I’m not in any position to get involved, because I’m not qualified at all. Make I no go talk the one wey go make people remember my own, con dey drag my head.

“This new year 2025, wey we just enter, I’m just trying to have undraggable year. Please, don’t push me.”