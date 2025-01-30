Popular Nollywood Actor Dies After Battling Undisclosed Ailment

Veteran Yoruba actor, Asa Koko has passed on.

His junior colleague, Kunle Afod, disclosed this on his Instagram page. He shared a video of his last visit to Asa Koko’s house

In the video, the veteran is seen narrating how he battled an undisclosed ailment for more than two years in the hospital.

Asa Koko noted in the clip that the governor of the state came to visit him when he was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The veteran actor, who married 10 wives, showed Afod his swollen leg and said that it was only God who saved him.

In the caption of his IG post, Kunle Afod made the sad announcement that Asa Koko has died and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

In other news, Veteran Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie, has said Nigerians should commend the film industry for exposing societal ills such as ritual killing, spiritual fortification, internet fraud and organ harvesting instead of condemning them.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in an interview with Punch, said the Nigerian film industry should not be held responsible for the ills in the society.

According to Inojie, parents must instill family values in the younger generations by reorienting them to understand the true meaning of dignity in labour and know that quick fixes mostly end in catastrophe.

While reacting to the criticism faced by the industry, the movie star stated that Nollywood should not be blamed for the ills in society.

He said, “Can we, in good faith, say that all Nollywood movies are draw from ritual themes?

“The fact that those stories exist is an indication of the fact that ritual killings for spiritual fortification, for political power, for money making and organ harvesting exist in our society.

“So, we should applaud those movies for their expository qualities, instead of condemning them. Have you not heard of pastors burying human bodies under their pulpits for spiritual powers, or highly influential men hiding under the cover of night to sleep with mad women for ritual purposes? How come when it is being addressed in movies, it automatically receive criticisms from the public?

“We have seen parents giving their under aged and unemployed wards a rousing reception to celebrate their return home with cars without asking how they got it. Nollywood did not create any of that. We should return to instilling family values, and start to reorient the younger generation to understand the true meaning of dignity in labour and teach our kids to know that quick fixes often end in catastrophe. Nollywood is not our problem.”