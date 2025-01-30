Bago Raises Concerns Over Presence Of Heavy Explosives, Guns At Mining Sites In Niger

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed concerns regarding the presence of firearms and explosives among some artisanal miners in various communities throughout the state, highlighting significant security risks.

Governor Bago spilled his concerns during his visit to the Sabon-Pegi community in Mashegu Local Government Area, where a dynamite explosion at a miner’s residence resulted in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to several others.

The Governor recognized the wealth of gold and lithium resources in Niger State, which has led to an increase in artisanal mining activities.

However, he pointed out that illegal miners frequently stockpile explosives and weapons, exacerbating the insecurity in the region.

In response to the recent tragedy, Bago announced a relief package amounting to ₦174 million to assist the victims of the explosion.

Naija News reports that the governor’s visit to the site of the explosion took place on Wednesday, accompanied by the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, and Senator Abubakar Sani Bello, among other officials.

“We urge the people to surrender their explosives and dangerous weapons to a security committee comprising law enforcement agencies, the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), traditional institutions, and other relevant stakeholders for safe storage, rather than keeping them at homes,” the Governor stated.

On his part, Minister Idris conveyed President Bola Tinubu’s concern over the tragedy, describing it as a preventable disaster.

“The president has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to intensify advocacy and enlightenment campaigns, particularly targeting those involved in illegal mining, to prevent such incidents from recurring,” Idris noted.

The president has directed the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, NEMA, and other pertinent federal agencies to assist the Niger State Government in delivering aid to the impacted community.

The Chairman of Mashegu LGA, reported on the explosion, Umar Jibrin Igade, indicating that 69 individuals were affected, with two fatalities confirmed.

He noted that six injured individuals received treatment and have since been discharged from the hospital.

Furthermore, he mentioned that 17 houses were completely destroyed, 35 sustained partial damage, and nine vehicles were impacted.

In light of the situation, the Mashegu Local Government Council has imposed a temporary ban on artisanal mining due to the dangers associated with stored explosives.

The council chairman also called upon his counterpart in Magama LGA, which borders Mashegu, to implement a similar ban to bolster security efforts.