(Video) Never Collect Money From A Senior Man Of God – Ibiyeomie Warns Congregants

The founder of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, has advised his congregants not to seek financial aid from senior pastors.

He explained that such a move would eventually lead to reducing one’s blessings.

The cleric gave the warning while cautioning his congregation against accepting financial assistance from men of God.

Speaking via a trending video, he warned that it is not scriptural to receive from pastors.

While emphasising the importance of giving to senior clerics rather than receiving from them, he explained that financial gifts to senior pastors can unlock greater prosperity.

“May I tell you a raw truth? It may be hard, but never collect money from a senior man of God. It is not scriptural. Don’t collect money from senior pastors; you are reducing your blessing,” he said.

In other news, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed that the strength of renowned evangelist, Rev. Uma Ukpai, helped him after the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Naija News recalls that Dare, the third child of Adeboye, died on May 4, 2021, in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

Pastor Adeboye’s son was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35 and was married to Temiloluwa with three daughters, before his death.

Speaking during a special service at the International Worship Centre in Uyo on Friday held to celebrate Ukpai’s 80th birthday, Adeboye said the clergy’s steadfastness in Christian faith helped him after the death of his son.

Adeboye, who described his son’s death as the darkest moment since becoming a Christian, said he drew strength from Ukpai’s lifestyle.

He added that Ukpai’s influence would be well appreciated when he dies.

In his words, “If you really, really want to serve God, then you must be ready to serve him whether things are pleasant or not.

“In the darkest moment of my life since becoming a Christian — when I lost my son without notice — my son called me on a Sunday evening and said, ‘Daddy, the weekend programme was extremely successful. Glory be to God, thank you for your prayer support.’ The next thing I heard on Tuesday night was that my son was gone.

“I had to preach on Friday, and one reference point that gave me strength was Uma Ukpai. I know he lost more than one child in a day, yet he did not waver. He kept on serving God. He gave me strength at a time when I needed it most.”