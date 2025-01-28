Why I Have Been Denied Access To America – Cubana Chiefpriest

Celebrity barman and music promoter, Cubana Chiefpriest has opened up on the reason his visa application to the United States has been unsuccessful.

According to the media personality, errors made on his initial visa application has continued to create obstacles in the process.

He explained that the application form was filled out by someone else when he was younger, resulting in errors that persist in the US immigration system and resurface during visa interviews.

The popular nightlife mogul expressed his longing to visit the United States, often referred to as “Yankee,” and experience life there.

He, however, expressed hope that the error would be resolved soon and he would be able to travel to the US.

He said, “I have been denied access to America. If I had a visa to enter Yankee today it would be a dream come true. Somebody filled my form when I was much younger and was trying to get into America. Some mistakes were coming up during interviews. And I think they have it on their system. Anytime I came it kept popping up.

“David tells me about America and the lifestyle. It is something I want to experience. I hope very soon I am going to get access to get into Yankee.”