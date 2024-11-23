Lagbaja’s ADC Pens Emotional Tribute After Principal’s Demise

The Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to the late Chief of Army Staff Taoreed Lagbaja, G.U Bukar, has said he learned humility and discipline from the late Army chief.

Bukar recounted that he met the late Army Chief in 2014. He cried that he had hoped to be the one to write the biography of Lagbaja and not an epitaph.

Bukar’s open letter was shared in a lengthy tweet on Friday, November 22. He described Lagbaja as a humble man who paid attention to little things.

The open letter obtained by The Nation read: “Sir, I do not know where to start from, because all my thoughts are that I would in the future be writing your biography, and not epitaph. I first met you 10 years ago, on 1st of December 2014, as my Commanding Officer in 72 Special Forces Battalion. It was then that you started instilling in me the warrior ethos and leadership spirit which eventually prepared me for my sojourn in the NE operation.

“I consider myself lucky – and privileged – to have worked with you closely from 2019, and tapped from your sterling virtues of leadership, compassion, and humility. From you, I learned a lot, I must say. From seemingly trivial things which many might ignore, like making your bed before checking out of a hotel room, ensuring you tip the housekeeper before leaving, and many more. You always thanked your driver whenever he took you home safely from a journey. Your generosity, also, was next to none.

“You also taught me that as a leader, one needed to think and plan for subordinates. For instance, you knew when I was due for courses, and you ensured I went for them when the time came. You never denied or reduced anyone’s application for pass or leave when such applications were brought to you, and you would say ‘Go for your pass, the work will be done’.”