Yuletide: Nigerians Not Shelving Christmas Home Trips, Despite Increase In Transportation Fares

With less than 40 days to Christmas, some Nigerians have no plans to shelve their home trips because of the hike in transportation but are prepared for further transport increases due to the petrol price hike.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are special to many people because they are perhaps the only time in the year to bond with friends and family, some of whom are not living in the exact location.

However, some people with limited funds are already lamenting the upward spike in transportation and might be unable to unite with their loved ones as preparations for the holiday season gear up.

High Transportation Cost

This year alone, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has adjusted petrol pump prices upwards thrice from ₦568 to ₦855 and ₦998 per litre in Lagos State (depending on the fuel station) and above ₦1,030 in other states.

The fuel price increase compelled transporters to hike the cost of travel by road, and many are devising different means to cope with the ugly situation and still travel to visit their families,

Findings by Naija News at some popular transport companies, such as Ekesons, God is God, and Agofure in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State, revealed that fares for various locations outside the state, especially eastern states, range between ₦40,000 to ₦35,000.

However, the price of unaffiliated transporters ranges from ₦30,000 to ₦25,000.

In an interview, the Head of one of the transport companies, Chidi Nwosu, stated there had been a low turnout of travellers but is optimistic that people will travel during Christmas, irrespective of the economic situation in the country.

He said, “Yes, people are not much travelling now, but no matter what, people must go to visit their families during the celebration period. I cannot tell you how much will be carrying at that time, but the rush and crowd will depend on how we fix our transport fare.”

Possible Further Increases:

With Christmas still five to six weeks away, the above fares are not static, as transport companies could further increase fares amid the country’s high fuel cost.

Also, Nigerians will likely travel more between the 23rd and 31st, thus increasing demand, which will ultimately hike the travel cost.

Online Survey

Considering how Nigerians grappled with economic hardship and recorded high inflation this year, one would assume that many will shelve Christmas trips.

Surprisingly, in a poll conducted online, over five thousand respondents affirmed that the hike in transportation will not stop their Christmas home trips.

Other respondents also expressed willingness to travel for the Christmas celebration but could not afford the high cost of transportation.

See the survey below.

A lady, Rose Ogbu, who hails from Benue State, spoke to Naija News, saying, “No matter how costly the transport is, home is my home. Lagos is not my village. My mom is the village, I must go and see her, so transport cannot be a hindrance to that. I love my mom.”

A man identified as Sunday, from Imo State, said, “I cannot travel, transport is too cost but if I see person that will give me money, why not I will travel.”

A woman simply identified as Tolulope said, “Even with the costly transportation, I will travel, I have not see my mother this year, I have too. God will provide the money. Moreover, it depends on the reason why one is travelling, if it is something one can let go, then its fine. My mother leaves along, my dad passed on over a decade. It is right to visit her.”

Another woman, Ruth, said, “I want to travel early to avoid rush, and paying much money.”

Despite the formidable challenges in the country, Nigerians have displayed remarkable resilience in confronting some government policies that are affecting them.