‘Stop Distracting Me During Plenary’ – Speaker Abbas Tajudeen Cautions Lawmakers

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, has berated lawmakers over distractions during the plenary session.

Naija News reports that in a video shared online by Cable, the speaker accused lawmakers of approaching him during plenary sessions, noting it often distracts him.

Abbas expressed displeasure over lawmakers’ inability to go through the proper communication channel.

He said, “It’s not good to be approaching the chair, it distracts me a lot. What happened was that the Clerk read a long title and because I was engaged in another conversation, I thought that it was supposed to go for secondment.

“That’s why I had to call her attention, so sorry my dear sister.

“Let us respect approach the acting Chief Whip before seeing the Speaker, it’s not good for us to be interrupting when plenary is going on.”

Meanwhile, Tajudeen Abbas has said that the lawmakers have not taken a stand on the tax reform bills sent to the National Assembly by President Bola Tinubu.

He stated this on Monday in Abuja while declaring open an interactive session on the proposed bills.

The bills are, the Nigeria Tax Bill, the Nigeria Tax Administration Bill, the Nigeria Revenue Service Establishment Bill, and the Joint Revenue Board Establishment Bill.

Abbas noted that the four bills represent critical proposals from the executive to expand Nigeria’s tax base, improve compliance, and establish sustainable revenue streams for the nation’s development.

He emphasized that tax reforms are a cornerstone of the House Legislative Agenda because of their central role in achieving sustainable economic growth and development.

The Speaker stated that taxes are the bedrock of public revenue, providing the resources required to deliver education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security