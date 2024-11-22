Petrol Stations To Adjust Fuel Price As Landing Cost Crashes Again (See New Price)

Nigerians are set to enjoy slightly lower prices for petrol following a crash in the landing cost of petroleum products.

Naija News understands, based on the data from major marketers, including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) that landing cost crashed to ₦935.94 per litre from its last reported price of ₦977.

By implication, filling stations across the country are also expected to reduce the price per litre of petrol for sale to members of the public.

According to data from the Major Energy Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN), the landing cost of diesel also dropped to ₦1,071.8 per litre, calculated at the exchange rate of ₦1,659.37 per dollar.

MEMAN in its report published on Tuesday, gave the ex-depot price for Lagos at ₦1,029 per litre for petrol, ₦1,120 per litre for diesel, ₦1,040 per litre for aviation fuel and ₦1,125 per litre for LPG.

The report put the price for Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at between ₦230 per scm and ₦450.

Recent exchange rate stability is said to be responsible for the slight crash recorded in landing costs of petroleum products in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has promised to work with partners to bring back the value of Nigerian football and rekindle the happiness it gives citizens.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, made the pledge while receiving a delegation from the National Sports Commission, the International Management Group (IMG) and AfroSport Network at the NNPC Towers on Thursday.

Addressing the delegation which was led by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission and Minister of Sports, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, the Kyari said NNPCL. was ready to be part of the initiative to revamp the nation’s football.

He assured that the national oil company would work closely with stakeholders in the sports sector to develop and commercialize the game of football in Nigeria.