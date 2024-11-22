Economic Hardship: Hope Is Not A Strategy That Will Solve Nigeria’s Problems – Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kingsley Moghalu, has stated that he is hopeful about Nigeria despite sustained contemporary difficulties.

He however, insisted that hope is not a strategy to combat economic hardship in the country

Moghalu insisted that the country must improve state capacity for effective governance.

According to him, Nigerians have to learn to be honest with themselves and address the root causes of their problems.

He warned that if not addressed, when the situation worsens those who thought they were benefitting would eventually realise that they are also losers.

Speaking via a post on his X handle on Friday, he said, “Despite sustained contemporary difficulties, I am hopeful about Nigeria.

“But hope is not a strategy. We need to improve state capacity for effective governance . We either fix our problems, or our problems will eventually ‘fix’ us. No alternative to a renegotiated union.

“We must learn to be honest with ourselves and address the root causes of our problems. Why ignore them, when the problem is actually quite solvable?

“The problem with continuing with this approach is that when the danger crystallizes, those who thought they were benefiting from the status quo will find that we ALL – they included- will be losers.”