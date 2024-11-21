Kidnapped Christian Music Composer Jude Nnam Regains Freedom

Renowned Christian music composer, Dr. Jude Nnam, has been released after spending nearly a week in the custody of kidnappers.

Nnam, who serves as the National Music Director for the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and is a member of the National Liturgical Commission of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria (CSN), was kidnapped last Thursday evening around 6 p.m. in Umunnachi, Anambra State.

His release was confirmed on Wednesday, bringing relief to his family and the Christian community.

A statement on the musician’s Facebook page read: “The victory sound is here. Our dear ‘Ancestor’ Dr.(Sir) Jude Nnam is back to continue the work of the Lord!!!”

Before his release, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Augustine Mario, had shared the news of Nnam’s abduction on his Facebook page, calling for prayers for his safe return.

The family had earlier refuted circulating social media reports claiming that Nnam had been released, describing such information as false and misleading.

Dr. Jude Nnam, popularly known as “Ancestor,” is highly regarded in Christian circles for his contributions to liturgical music and his role in CAN. His abduction had sparked widespread concern, with many calling for his immediate release.

Details of his release remain unclear, and it is not known whether a ransom was paid.