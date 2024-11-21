Just In: Again, PDP Postpones NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has again postponed its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting earlier scheduled for November 28, 2024.

Naija News reports that the latest development was made known in a statement by the PDP National Secretary Samuel Anyanwu.

He disclosed that the decision was made to enable Party leaders to attend the funeral of the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, who is the wife of Governor Pastor Umo Eno. The funeral is scheduled for November 27th-29th, 2024.

The statement reads: “Distinguished members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) may recall that the NEC meeting scheduled for Thursday October 24, 2024 was rescheduled to hold on Thursday, November 28, 2024 after an extensive meeting of leaders, critical stakeholder and relevant Organs of the Party held on Tuesday, October 22, 2024.

“However, at its meeting of Wednesday, November 20, 2024, the attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) was drawn to the programme of events of the funeral ceremony of the late First Lady of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, which events coincide with the scheduled dates of activities for the 99th NEC meeting. After due consideration, the NWC, recognizing the need for Party leaders to commiserate with Governor Umo Eno and also participate in the funeral, hereby wishes to notify distinguished members of NEC of our Party that the 99th NEC meeting earlier scheduled for Thursday, November 28, 2024 will now be held on a date that will be communicated to members in due course.

“All NEC Members should please note the change of date and be guided accordingly. The NWC sincerely regrets inconveniences this change of date will cause distinguished members of NEC.”