MDCAN Vows To Sustain Strike Over Unmet Demands, Considers Escalation

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN) has declared its commitment to a seven-day warning strike and hinted at further industrial action if the Federal Government fails to address its demands.

MDCAN President, Prof. Muhammad A. Muhammad, made this known during a news conference in Kano on Tuesday, following the nationwide strike that began on Monday.

Speaking to journalists, Prof. Muhammad explained that the decision to embark on the warning strike was reached during an extraordinary virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on November 11, 2024.

The MDCAN president emphasized that the association had exhausted all avenues for dialogue before resorting to industrial action.

The association is demanding improved working conditions, implementation of agreements on welfare packages, and the resolution of issues affecting the medical and dental profession.

Prof. Muhammad warned that failure to address these concerns would compel MDCAN to escalate its actions.

The MDCAN president reiterated the association’s readiness to return to work immediately if the government takes decisive steps to address their grievances.

Prof Muhammad said, “The NEC observed with utter disbelief the reckless disregard for due process by the Governing Council Chairman of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who proceeded with the selection of a Vice Chancellor despite the Federal Government’s directive nullifying any appointment made under that process.

“It is shocking that such appointees continue to parade themselves as legitimate office holders.”

Among the key grievances cited by the MDCAN is the failure of the Federal Government to harmonize the retirement age of medical consultants to 70 years. Prof. Muhammad highlighted this as a critical need, given the current shortfall in manpower for training, research, and healthcare delivery.

“There is an urgent need for the Federal Government to address the retirement age issue to ensure we have enough experts in the system to meet the nation’s healthcare and training demands,” he stressed.

Another major demand is the universal implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) for clinical lecturers in Nigerian universities.

According to the MDCAN president, the discrepancy in emoluments, entry levels, and pension contributions for medical lecturers remains a significant challenge.

“The Federal Government must ensure the universal applicability of CONMESS for all medical and dental officers. This will mitigate the shortfalls and restore fairness in remuneration,” Prof. Muhammad stated.

The MDCAN also called for the immediate removal of the Chairman of the Governing Council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University for insubordination, and disregard for the Ministry of Education’s directive nullifying appointments.

He added, “The government must act decisively by relieving the council chairman of his duties to uphold due process.”

Additionally, the association demanded payment of 2023 and 2024 Clinical Duty Allowance arrears as well as 25%/35% CONMESS arrears for 2023.

They also suggested using the recent advertisement for the position of Vice Chancellor at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, as a prototype for future appointments.

The MDCAN has given the Federal Government until the end of the warning strike to address these issues. Prof. Muhammad revealed that the NEC would reconvene on Sunday, November 24, 2024, to reassess the situation and decide on the next steps.

“We hope the government will respond positively before the expiration of this strike. If not, we are ready to escalate our actions,” he warned